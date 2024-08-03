Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

