XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $9,887,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

