Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $10.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 237,606 shares traded.

XPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

