XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.69

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.69 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 314.35 ($4.04). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.00), with a volume of 1,292,652 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 315 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.60) to GBX 298 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.54) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.69. The company has a market cap of £640.75 million, a PE ratio of 4,442.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £1,604,547 ($2,063,991.51). 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

