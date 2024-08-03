Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.18. 218,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 171,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 500,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.