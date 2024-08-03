Xylem Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

