Ycg LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ycg LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 51,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 184,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 78,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

