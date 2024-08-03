Zacks Research Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,543,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

