Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

CSIQ opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

