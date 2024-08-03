Zacks Research Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $303.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.