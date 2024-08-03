Zacks Research Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $303.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

