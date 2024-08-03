Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 282,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 110,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

