ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.23 to $0.24 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ZI opened at $10.41 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
