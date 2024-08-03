Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.60. Zymeworks shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 101,567 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zymeworks by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,930,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

