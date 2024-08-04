105,855 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,067,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $29,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

