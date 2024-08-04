10,762 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

