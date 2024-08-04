109,869 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

