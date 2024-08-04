17,743 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 661.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of KRO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.19. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

