181,434 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 181,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

