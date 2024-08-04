1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

1st Source has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler downgraded 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

