249,222 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,753,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $91.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

