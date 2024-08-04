29,403 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of City Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Stock Down 4.4 %

CIO stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

