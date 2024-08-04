39,365 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

EXAS opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

