3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.8%

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

