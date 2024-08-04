44,999 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $979,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVN opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.