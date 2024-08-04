50,217 Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.61 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,326,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,603.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $2,129,545.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,752,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,651.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,326,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,603.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,180 shares of company stock worth $2,659,153 in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

