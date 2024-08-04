51,037 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $73,319. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NRGV stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

