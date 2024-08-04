53,507 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

