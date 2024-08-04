72,200 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $22.50 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.