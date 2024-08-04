77,493 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 31.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 172,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 41,282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 458,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,236,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,578,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 623,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.14%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

