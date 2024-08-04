8,197 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

