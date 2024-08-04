83,198 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.17 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

