9,294 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 41.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

