AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 74.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

AAON stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

