Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

