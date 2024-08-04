abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Down 0.5%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.93. 22,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 52,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.