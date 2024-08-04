Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $322,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 130,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

