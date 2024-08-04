ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.12 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
