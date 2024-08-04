Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $125.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

