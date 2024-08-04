Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stake Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

WLDR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

About Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

