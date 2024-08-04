Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

