AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

AGC Stock Performance

AGC stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.61. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

