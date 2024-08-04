AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.
AGC Stock Performance
AGC stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.61. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.
About AGC
