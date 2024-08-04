AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.05

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

AGC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.61.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Featured Articles

