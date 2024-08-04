Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

NYSE A opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

