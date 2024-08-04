Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.14.

Shares of APD stock opened at $281.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

