Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.14.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $281.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.13. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.