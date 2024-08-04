Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.77 and last traded at $76.19. Approximately 4,071,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,737,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.