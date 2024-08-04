Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after acquiring an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $375.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.95.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

