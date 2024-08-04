Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.49 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

