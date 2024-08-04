Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.51

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 719325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

