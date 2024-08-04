Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.50. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 446,816 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $537.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

